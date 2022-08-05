Kashmir Premier League News
KPL 2: Ahmed Shehzad assign Rawalakot Hawks skipper
The Rawalakot Hawks have named Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad to captain the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).Rawalakot Hawks chairman Jan Wali Shaheen announc
Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Complete Squads List & Venues
Celebrity names of the Pakistani cricketer including Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad and Mohammad Hafeez will be seen in action.The dr
KPL 2022: Shahid Afridi remains Kashmir Premier League as brand ambassador
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) brand ambassador for the second edition of the franchise tournament, which is set to ta
The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League starts next month in Muzaffarabad
The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a Provisional Certificate of No Objection (NOC) for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha
Kashmir Premier League: Sarfaraz Ahmed joins Kotli Lions for the second season
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has joined Kotli Lions for the forthcoming second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Tuesday.Kashmir Premier League
Ex Pakistan Skipper Rashid Latif has been appointed Kashmir Premier League Director Cricket Operations
Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) director of cricket operations, it was announced on Monday.In his official statement,
ICC rejects BCCI's request to not recognize KPL
There were constant talks about the Kashmir Premier League over the past couple of days. The drama unfolded when the former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs criticised the Board