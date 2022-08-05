
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Kashmir Premier League
Kashmir Premier League News
thumb

KPL 2: Ahmed Shehzad assign Rawalakot Hawks skipper

The Rawalakot Hawks have named Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad to captain the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).Rawalakot Hawks chairman Jan Wali Shaheen announc

thumb

Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Complete Squads List & Venues

Celebrity names of the Pakistani cricketer including Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad and Mohammad Hafeez will be seen in action.The dr

thumb

KPL 2022: Shahid Afridi remains Kashmir Premier League as brand ambassador

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) brand ambassador for the second edition of the franchise tournament, which is set to ta

thumb

The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League starts next month in Muzaffarabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a Provisional Certificate of No Objection (NOC) for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha

thumb

Kashmir Premier League: Sarfaraz Ahmed joins Kotli Lions for the second season

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has joined Kotli Lions for the forthcoming second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Tuesday.Kashmir Premier League

thumb

Ex Pakistan Skipper Rashid Latif has been appointed Kashmir Premier League Director Cricket Operations

Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) director of cricket operations, it was announced on Monday.In his official statement,

thumb

ICC rejects BCCI's request to not recognize KPL

There were constant talks about the Kashmir Premier League over the past couple of days. The drama unfolded when the former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs criticised the Board

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.