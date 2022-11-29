Kartik Tyagi News
Ruturaj Gaikwad achieves unbelievable record, smashes seven sixes in over
Ruturaj Gaikwad gained globalrecognition long ago thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL). But this timehe made history in the Indian domestic tournament. The Maharashtra captain
Don't let it finish in this over: Parag to Fizz before sensational heist
Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning two-run victory over Punjab Kings defending eight runs off the last 12 balls, that too with Kings having lost only two wickets in the 18 over
Mustafizur, Tyagi snatch stunning victory for Royals
Rajasthan Royals have barely hold off Punjab Kings as they took the match by 2 runs in a last over thriller.After losing the toss, the Royals got off to a flyer, as opening batters
Buttler ton leads Rajasthan to 55-run win against SRH
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have registered a crushing victory over David Warner-less Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which was beautifully set up by Jos Buttler's maiden T20 ton.Sanju-Samson
VIDEO: Will Pucovski hit on helmet; walks off the field
The Australian opener Will Pucovski has got injured by a bouncer of Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game against India. The young Australian cricketer has been in tremendous touch
IPL 2020: Best uncapped XI of the season
This year's edition of the Indian Premier League has come to a conclusion with Mumbai Indians clinching their fifth title in the history of the league. The tournament happened afte
Watch: Tyagi bowls a superb yorker to uproot Irfan's stumps
It is always an intriguing sporting carnival when India and Pakistan lock horns in a game. The rivalry is something special and it is an absolute visual treat to both teams' suppor
U19 World Cup: Tyagi removes Australian batsman after being sledged in the match
During the quarter-final round of the U19 World Cup between India and Australia, Australia’s Oliver Davies tried to sledge India fast bowler Kartik Tyagi. It is worth mentioning he