Kartik Tyagi News
thumb

Ruturaj Gaikwad achieves unbelievable record, smashes seven sixes in over

Ruturaj Gaikwad gained globalrecognition long ago thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL). But this timehe made history in the Indian domestic tournament. The Maharashtra captain

thumb

Don't let it finish in this over: Parag to Fizz before sensational heist

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning two-run victory over Punjab Kings defending eight runs off the last 12 balls, that too with Kings having lost only two wickets in the 18 over

thumb

Mustafizur, Tyagi snatch stunning victory for Royals

Rajasthan Royals have barely hold off Punjab Kings as they took the match by 2 runs in a last over thriller.After losing the toss, the Royals got off to a flyer, as opening batters

thumb

Buttler ton leads Rajasthan to 55-run win against SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have registered a crushing victory over David Warner-less Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which was beautifully set up by Jos Buttler's maiden T20 ton.Sanju-Samson

thumb

VIDEO: Will Pucovski hit on helmet; walks off the field

The Australian opener Will Pucovski has got injured by a bouncer of Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game against India. The young Australian cricketer has been in tremendous touch

thumb

IPL 2020: Best uncapped XI of the season

This year's edition of the Indian Premier League has come to a conclusion with Mumbai Indians clinching their fifth title in the history of the league. The tournament happened afte

thumb

Watch: Tyagi bowls a superb yorker to uproot Irfan's stumps

It is always an intriguing sporting carnival when India and Pakistan lock horns in a game. The rivalry is something special and it is an absolute visual treat to both teams' suppor

thumb

U19 World Cup: Tyagi removes Australian batsman after being sledged in the match

During the quarter-final round of the U19 World Cup between India and Australia, Australia’s Oliver Davies tried to sledge India fast bowler Kartik Tyagi. It is worth mentioning he

