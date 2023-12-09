Karim Janat News
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers
Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg
Samp Army overcome Chennai's brave fightback to win by 7 wickets
Chennai Braves gave Samp Army thejitters before bowing to a seven-wicket defeat with one ball to spare in a hardfought seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadi
Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register comprehensive win against Cape Town Samp Army
by 9 wickets in the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at theHarare Sports Club. The Buffaloes put on a fine performance to lift themselvesoff the bottom of the p
Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes
The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H
Cape Town Samp Army maintain top spot on points table
The Cape Town Samp Army continuedto be a step ahead of their rivals, as they eased past the Durban Qalandars andwon by 4 wickets, with an over to spare, here at the Harare Sports C
I took off the pad: Shoriful about the last over in first T20I against Afghanistan
6 runs needed from 6 balls, 5wickets in hand - from this point Bangladesh went to the edge of the defeat inthe first T20I against Afghanistan on Friday. Finally the winning run cam
Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from
Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris
Miraz's all-round brilliance helps Barishal to pick up their first win
Fortune Barishal have defeatedRangpur Riders by 6 wickets in the first match of the day in the ninth seasonof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasans
Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third
Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off
BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal rope in Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's hard-hitter openerRahmanullah Gurbaz will be seen again in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).This cricketer who played for Khulna Tigers in the seventh season of BP