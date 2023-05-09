Josh Little News
Live: Ireland win toss and elect to bowl first, Bangladesh pick three pacers
Hosts Ireland have won the tossand elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first of three-match ODIseries on Tuesday (May 9) at Chelmsford.The weather at Cambridge'sFenners
Josh Little ruled out from PSL 8 due to injury
Irish left-arm fast bowler Josh Little will be ruled out of the current HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a hamstring injury sustained during the recent SA20 tournament in Sou
Ireland Pacer Josh Little unlikely to join Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans fast bowler Josh Little has been ruled out of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an injury he picked up in South Africa.Injury stru
Josh Little miss the tour of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka due to franchise league commitment
Ireland pacesetter Josh Little will not be part of the national team squad for the forthcoming subcontinent tour. The team, led by Andrew Balbirnie, will visit Sri Lanka and Bangla
Jos Buttler named captain of ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released the men’s and women’s T20 XI of the Year for 2022, takinginto account individual performance and its influence on the team's suc
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller
Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain
Josh Little becomes the first Irish cricketer to get an IPL deal
During Friday's IPL Mini-Auction 2023 in Kochi, left-arm pacemaker Josh Little was boxed in by defending champions Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 million. Starting from his base price
Stirling, Little to miss Zimbabwe T20Is due to SA20 and ILT20
Josh Little and Paul Stirlingwill skip next month's T20I series in Zimbabwe in order to participate in theSA20 and ILT20, respectively. This is the latest illustration of the risin
Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain Abu Dhabi T10 title
Defending champions DeccanGladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recordingan emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of th
Ireland's Josh Little becomes sixth bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Ireland pacer Josh Little havebagged the second hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against NewZealand today in Adelaide. Overall, this is only the sixth hat-trick in
Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland
Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha