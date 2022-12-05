
Jordan Thompson News
Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain Abu Dhabi T10 title

Defending champions DeccanGladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recordingan emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of th

Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10

New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh

Pollard and Azam lift New York Strikers past Delhi Bulls in last-over thriller

New York Strikers' skipper KieronPollard and Azam Khan, displaying the skills that makes them two of the finesthitters in limited over cricket, pulled off an exciting seven-wicket

Morgan and Azam steer New York Strikers to a last ball win over Deccan Gladiators

Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steeredNew York Strikers to a well fought eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators offthe last ball in the first match of the fourth day in the Abu Dhabi T

