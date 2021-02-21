
CWI thanks BCB, hopes to host Bangladesh

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has thanked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for hosting them in January-February.West Indies played three ODIs and two Tests, both as part of ODI and Test

Arthur and Thirimanne to be discharged today

Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur and top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been isolated following positive Covid-19 tests will be released from the Intermediate Care C

Arthur and Thirimanne in isolation, CWI hoping for Lankan team to come

Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur and the top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday have been isolated in the private hospital (Nawa

Everton Weeks to be buried alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott

Everton Weeks, the oldest (95 years) West Indies Test cricketer who died in Barbados on Wednesday will be buried alongside Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott, according to Con

Bravo, Hetmyer, Paul not going to England for family

The West Indies cricket team is going to England on June 8 to play a three-match Test series. Meanwhile, the Caribbeans have also announced the squad for the Test series.However, D

