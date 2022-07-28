
Johnny Bairstow News
thumb

Bairstow, Moeen give England win in high-scoring first T20I

Jonny Bairstow continued his exceptional summer of 90 balls from 53, while Moeen Ali set an English record of 16 balls and 50 as Jos Buttler's side beat sloppy South Africa on thei

thumb

ENG vs IND: Root and Bairstow help England set the records chase and level the series

England drove hundreds unbeaten from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to end their most successful chase and rolled to a seven-wicket victory against India at Edgbaston in Tuesday's rea

thumb

India stay in command despite Bairstow's resistance

Inform Johnny Bairstow smashes another ton. Whereas former Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his failure to reach the three digit mark, with more than two years since he reached

thumb

Desperate England ready to wait for Stokes-Bairstow

In the ongoing Ashes Sydney Test, England were able to turn around with the batting contribution of Ben Stokes and Johnny Bairstow. Since managing to draw that match, English have

thumb

Bairstow advices fans after getting taunted by spectators'

Johnny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were teased by three Australian fans during a tea break on the third day of the Sydney Test. Bairstow was furious at the immediate response, but at

thumb

Watch: Bairstow trolled in live telecast when using binoculars

England wicket-keeper batsman Johny Bairstow was trolled during the live telecast of the second Test between South Africa and England when the English player was using binoculars i

thumb

Watch : Bairstow deceives Smith again, this time with the bat

England wicket-keeper batsman Johnny Bairstow had some trolling moments with Australian batsman Steve Smith during the fifth Ashes Test at Oval.The Ashes 2019 has ended in a draw a

thumb

VVS helped me to play well against spin: Bairstow

If there was one batsman who literally took on the Indian bowling attack to cleaners from the word go, it is Jonny Bairstow. He was the main man who set the foundation for the team

thumb

Ben Foakes, the Surrey wicket-keeper has been called as Bairstow backup

Everyone knows that English first choice test wicket-keeper and a reliable batsman Jonny Bairstow injured himself in the most irresponsible manner when he twisted his ankle while p

thumb

You get remembered for how many Tests that you've played: Bairstow

England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow believes Test cricket is the ultimate form of cricket and the cricketers gets remembered for how many Tests they have played.Bairstow s

thumb

Gayle featuring WI losing first match against England

Caribbean master hitter Chris Henry Gayle stepped into playing a one day international after two and half years. On Tuesday, Gayle featuring West Indies in the first ODI match of t

thumb

Bairstow confirms Bangladesh tour

After the likes of limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett and Alex Hales, another regular member of the current English cricket set-up in the shape of Johny Bairstow has

