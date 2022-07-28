Johnny Bairstow News
Bairstow, Moeen give England win in high-scoring first T20I
Jonny Bairstow continued his exceptional summer of 90 balls from 53, while Moeen Ali set an English record of 16 balls and 50 as Jos Buttler's side beat sloppy South Africa on thei
ENG vs IND: Root and Bairstow help England set the records chase and level the series
England drove hundreds unbeaten from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to end their most successful chase and rolled to a seven-wicket victory against India at Edgbaston in Tuesday's rea
India stay in command despite Bairstow's resistance
Inform Johnny Bairstow smashes another ton. Whereas former Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his failure to reach the three digit mark, with more than two years since he reached
Desperate England ready to wait for Stokes-Bairstow
In the ongoing Ashes Sydney Test, England were able to turn around with the batting contribution of Ben Stokes and Johnny Bairstow. Since managing to draw that match, English have
Bairstow advices fans after getting taunted by spectators'
Johnny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were teased by three Australian fans during a tea break on the third day of the Sydney Test. Bairstow was furious at the immediate response, but at
Watch: Bairstow trolled in live telecast when using binoculars
England wicket-keeper batsman Johny Bairstow was trolled during the live telecast of the second Test between South Africa and England when the English player was using binoculars i
Watch : Bairstow deceives Smith again, this time with the bat
England wicket-keeper batsman Johnny Bairstow had some trolling moments with Australian batsman Steve Smith during the fifth Ashes Test at Oval.The Ashes 2019 has ended in a draw a
VVS helped me to play well against spin: Bairstow
If there was one batsman who literally took on the Indian bowling attack to cleaners from the word go, it is Jonny Bairstow. He was the main man who set the foundation for the team
Ben Foakes, the Surrey wicket-keeper has been called as Bairstow backup
Everyone knows that English first choice test wicket-keeper and a reliable batsman Jonny Bairstow injured himself in the most irresponsible manner when he twisted his ankle while p
You get remembered for how many Tests that you've played: Bairstow
England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow believes Test cricket is the ultimate form of cricket and the cricketers gets remembered for how many Tests they have played.Bairstow s
Gayle featuring WI losing first match against England
Caribbean master hitter Chris Henry Gayle stepped into playing a one day international after two and half years. On Tuesday, Gayle featuring West Indies in the first ODI match of t
Bairstow confirms Bangladesh tour
After the likes of limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett and Alex Hales, another regular member of the current English cricket set-up in the shape of Johny Bairstow has