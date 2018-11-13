John Hastings News
John Hastings retires from all forms of cricket
Australian fast bowler John Hastings has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after doctors couldn't guarantee that he wouldn't have a bleed in his lungs when he bowl
Hastings suffers mystery illness, could die if he bowls
Australian quick John Hastings has been suffering from a mystery illness and was told by physicians that he could die if he continues bowling.The popular Aussie pace maestro persis
'O’Keefe doesn’t deserve to be part of Australia team'
[caption id="attachment_85975" align="aligncenter" width="650"] Steve O'Keefe’s return to the Aussie side has been controversial.[/caption]Australian all-rounder John Hastings on W
