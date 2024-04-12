Joe Root News
Root set to make Red ball return for Yorkshire
Joe Rootis set to make his first red-ball appearance for Yorkshire in almost two years as he prepares to line up against Gloucestershire this week in the second round of the County
Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand
Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t
Indian youngsters jump big in latest ICC Men's test batting ranking
The Indian young brigade stride big after their Ranchi triumph and the new update of ICC Men's test ranking. Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have jumped long after t
Shoaib Bashir's best day at the office gives England edge ahead in Ranchi Test
India finished on 219-7 after day 2 in Ranchi test. Four fer from Shoaib Bashir and two scalps from Tom Hartley helped England reduce India for 219-7. India are 134 runs away, whil
Joe Root superb hundred triggers England's comeback in Ranchi test
England have scored 302-7 after the day 1 in Ranchi test. Joe Root's 31st test hundred propelled England towards 300 and helped them go unscathed after the day. After winning the t
Ashwin, Khawaja, Head, Root nominated for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023
4 cricketers have been nominatedas Test Cricketer of the Year for their performances in 2023. Among them 2Australians and 1 each Indian and English. There is no Bangladeshcricketer
Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs
England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota
Malan masterclass takes England to a mountainous 364
England have posted a massive 364 on the board on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan smacked a glorious 140, while Root aided him with his blitzkrieg 82 which helped Engla
Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282
New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr
Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023
The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak
England bat out Australia on day 3 and have a lead of 377
Crawley, Root, Bairstow's blinders innings helped England to be on top after day 3 in Oval test. England started being 12 behind of Australia. Their openers laid the platform for t
Marsh - Labuschagne fightback in rain curtailed day in Manchester
England bowled super 30 overs but Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh batted really well to negotiate the challenge. They had a hundred run partnership with consuming over 160 balls. Ma