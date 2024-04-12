
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Joe Root News
thumb

Root set to make Red ball return for Yorkshire

Joe Rootis set to make his first red-ball appearance for Yorkshire in almost two years as he prepares to line up against Gloucestershire this week in the second round of the County

thumb

Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand

Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t

thumb

Indian youngsters jump big in latest ICC Men's test batting ranking

The Indian young brigade stride big after their Ranchi triumph and the new update of ICC Men's test ranking. Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have jumped long after t

thumb

Shoaib Bashir's best day at the office gives England edge ahead in Ranchi Test

India finished on 219-7 after day 2 in Ranchi test. Four fer from Shoaib Bashir and two scalps from Tom Hartley helped England reduce India for 219-7. India are 134 runs away, whil

thumb

Joe Root superb hundred triggers England's comeback in Ranchi test

England have scored 302-7 after the day 1 in Ranchi test. Joe Root's 31st test hundred propelled England towards 300 and helped them go unscathed after the day. After winning the t

thumb

Ashwin, Khawaja, Head, Root nominated for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

4 cricketers have been nominatedas Test Cricketer of the Year for their performances in 2023. Among them 2Australians and 1 each Indian and English. There is no Bangladeshcricketer

thumb

Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs

England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota

thumb

Malan masterclass takes England to a mountainous 364

England have posted a massive 364 on the board on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan smacked a glorious 140, while Root aided him with his blitzkrieg 82 which helped Engla

thumb

Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282

New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr

thumb

Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023

The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak

thumb

England bat out Australia on day 3 and have a lead of 377

Crawley, Root, Bairstow's blinders innings helped England to be on top after day 3 in Oval test. England started being 12 behind of Australia. Their openers laid the platform for t

thumb

Marsh - Labuschagne fightback in rain curtailed day in Manchester

England bowled super 30 overs but Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh batted really well to negotiate the challenge. They had a hundred run partnership with consuming over 160 balls. Ma

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.