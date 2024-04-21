Jasprit Bumrah News
Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain
Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand
If I could anoint Jasprit Bumrah with a fast bowling PHD, I would: Bishop
Jasprit Bumrah is dazzling former cricketers with his inventive displays as he maintains an impressive performance in the IPL 2024.What lies ahead for the brilliance of Jasprit Bum
It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma
Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h
"T20 is a little difficult format for bowlers"- Jasprit Bumrah after another match winning performance in IPL
Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass paved the way for Mumbai Indians as his side beat Punjab Kings in a close contest in Mullanpur on Thursday (19th April). Bumrah picked up two wic
Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm
Bumrah proved why he is the best: Tendulkar
"Best in the business across all the formats"- Wasim Jaffer on Bumrah after his onburst against RCB
Very harsh on the bowlers so you have to have all kinds of skills: Bumrah about T20 format
Once again, Jasprit Bumrah provedhis mettle in the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and theMumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, April 11th. Bumrah bowled four overs
"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede
Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB
WATCH : Jasprit Bumrah has revealed the name of a batter he doesn't want to face in IPL 2024.
The five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI), defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home stadium, the Wankhede Stadium, and ended their three
Babar Azam picks Naseem Shah over Jasprit Bumrah
Who is the best pacer in thecurrent cricket world? Jasprit Bumrah's name will definitely be among the fewnames that will come up in the answer to the question. Bumrah, who has impr