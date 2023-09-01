
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Japrit Bumrah News
thumb

Lisa Sthalekar reveals her first five players in ODI Dream XI

Former Australian legend Lisa Sthalekar unveiled the first five players of her dream ODI XI for the upcoming ICC World Cup which starts on October 5th. Sthalekar is no stranger to

thumb

Bumrah included to the India ODI Squad for Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India's ODI squad for the three-game series against Sri Lanka after being three months away from the national team.Jasprit Bumrah is ready for h

thumb

Siraj is consideration to replace Bumrah in India squad for South Africa T20Is

After Jasprit Bumrah was reportedly injured with a stress fracture in his back, it is reported that Mohammed Siraj could be called up as his replacement for the ongoing South Afric

thumb

India creeping towards victory despite England's comeback

India are in a decent position to win the first Test against England, despite the comeback from England in their second innings.The final day of the first Test between England and

thumb

Zaheer, Nehra share views on Bumrah's bad patch

Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, had a nightmarish series in the recent three ODIs against New Zealand. Giving away 167 runs off full 30 overs of his quota, the former No.1

thumb

Watch: Bumrah and Pollard’s ‘almost collision’ from the second T20I

Though India won the second T20 International quite comfortably, there was a bizarre incident which took place during Kieron Pollard’s dismissal.Indian speedster Japrit Bumrah and

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.