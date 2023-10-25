
Jannatul Kawser Misty News
thumb

Last few months he just talked to Allah: Mahmudullah's wife

Bangladesh lost the World Cupagainst South Africa by a big margin of 149 runs. Mahmudullah Riyad did not getenough support even though he tried to deal with the target. After six y

thumb

Those who truly understand cricket will remember his contribution to Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad's wife

The Asia Cup team of Bangladesh hasbeen announced. But not about that team, everyone is talking about one thing -the exclusion of Mahmudullah Riyad. Riyad, who was out of the team

