Blitzkrieg batting from Rishad and Tanzid Tamim seals the series for Bangladesh by 2-1
Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March). Sri Lanka gave a target of 236 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 23
Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred steers Sri Lanka to 235 runs
Sri Lanka have bowled out for 235 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 230+ runs despite being marginalized for 154-7. Taskin Ahmed was disc
Sri Lanka disappointed on not getting 300
Bangladesh crashed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis an
Sri Lanka blames dew for their defeat
Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful, Taskin's superb bowling restrict Sri Lanka for 255
Sri Lanka have posted 255 runs on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage helped them post 255 runs. For B
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
No regrets on my brother missing a century, says Janith Liyanage's sister
The family of Janith Liyanage hasno regrets about missing him by 5 runs on Monday. Sri Lanka's 28-year-oldbatting all-rounder scored 95 runs against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, whi
Janith Liyanage's fighting 95 takes Sri Lanka home in a thriller in Colombo
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter against Zimbabwe to go 1-0 up in the 3 match ODI series on Monday (8th January) in Colombo. Janith Liyanage's thumping 95 helped Sri Lanka cruise pass Z