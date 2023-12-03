James Vince News
Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win
Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from
Gulf Giants announce James Vince as captain for ILT20
Building steam ahead of the inaugural season of ILT20, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced solid, right-handed England slugger James Vince as captain.Vince has a lot
Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi
Wahab Riaz’s fine three wicketspell and opener Muhammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 helped New York Strikers strikedown Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi
Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win
Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d
Mustafizur flops on Abu Dhabi T10 debut, Pooran stars in Deccan Gladiators' win
Team Abu Dhabi’s sixth season ofthe Abu Dhabi T10 League started badly. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman madehis debut in the T10 League in this match. Although he got flopped in
Smith, Starc, Zampa guide Australia to comfortable series victory
Australia have won thethree-match ODI series with one match in hand with a convincing 72-run victoryagainst England in the second ODI on Saturday (November 19) in Sydney. David War
The James Vince Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
James Vince is an English cricketer, born 14 March 1991 in Cuckfield, Sussex. He's a right-handed batter who can bat both as an opening batter and at number three. He is an occasio
Vince 95 seals Sydney Sixers 3rd BBL title
Sydney Sixers have won their second consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season after defeating Perth Scorchers in the final of the tenth edition at Sydney Cricket Ground.[caption id=
Watch: Tye bowls a deliberate wide to deny Vince a century in BBL
Cricket is a game of emotions. Whenever a player scores a fifty, century or takes a wicket, he couldn't be happier the next second because it is an incredible feeling when you do s
PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement
Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl
England announces squad for Ireland series
England is making big efforts to return the cricket from its clotted state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming Ireland ODI series, England has announced a 24-man Englan
England cricketers set to leave PSL
Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, England cricketers playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) are preparing to make hasty exits.There have been concerns about gettin