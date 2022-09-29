jaipur News
Legends League cricket final to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
The final match of the Legends League Cricket 2022, which will be played in India for the first time, will take place on October 5th at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.The fin
World third largest stadium to built in Jaipur, India
Amid lockdown, while all the cricket activities are away from the field, cricket fans in India having a good time with the approval of 2nd largest stadium in the country which is g