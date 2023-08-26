
Jacques Kallis News
thumb

Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final

New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt

thumb

Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller

Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste

thumb

Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers

The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta

thumb

Ben Stokes achieves unique feat in Test cricket

After taking the catch of Englandwicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on Friday, Ben Stokes became only the fourthplayer in the history of Test cricket to score 5000 runs, capture 150 wi

thumb

Kohli overtakes Kallis to become 5th highest run-getter in international cricket

Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on day one of the second Test in Trinidad at 87. This is his second highest score in this format since 2020. Kohli previously scored 186 points agains

thumb

Kallis picks three cricketers who will play in his own league

Not only is South Africa's bestall-rounder of all time, Jacques Kallis is also one of the best all-rounders incricket history. He’s now busy in the commentary room and he’s alsocom

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar collaborates with Blue World City to introduce "Shoaib Akhtar Enclave"

Pakistan legendary pacer ShoaibAkhtar has become a strategic partner of Blue World City. At a ceremony inDoha, Qatar, the administration of Blue World City and Shoaib Akhtar declar

thumb

Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Ross Taylor confirm participation in LLC Masters

Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, Australian Pace legend Brett Lee and former Bangladeshi spinner Abdur Razzak have confirm

thumb

Joe Root joins elite club of Jacques Kallis and Steve Waugh

England have already won thethree-match Test series against Pakistan with one match in hand. They beatPakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday. England cricketer Joe Root achievedan

thumb

Ben Stokes equals Brandon McCullum's record of most sixes in Test cricket

Ben Stokes equals BrendonMcCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket. The England captain achievedthis feat in the second Test of the current series against Pakistan in Multan

thumb

Russell Domingo compares Najmul Hossain Shanto with Jacques Kallis

Bangladesh team management alwayssupport top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto even though he’s not showing anysatisfactory form. He has not done consistently well since debut. Ye

thumb

SA20 is going to improve the young players says Jacques Kallis

South African legend Jacques Kallis believes the first SA20 will improve the quality and skills of young players coming from the ranks of the country.Watching the youngsters' expre

