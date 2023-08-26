Jacques Kallis News
Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final
New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller
Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste
Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers
The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta
Ben Stokes achieves unique feat in Test cricket
After taking the catch of Englandwicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on Friday, Ben Stokes became only the fourthplayer in the history of Test cricket to score 5000 runs, capture 150 wi
Kohli overtakes Kallis to become 5th highest run-getter in international cricket
Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on day one of the second Test in Trinidad at 87. This is his second highest score in this format since 2020. Kohli previously scored 186 points agains
Kallis picks three cricketers who will play in his own league
Not only is South Africa's bestall-rounder of all time, Jacques Kallis is also one of the best all-rounders incricket history. He’s now busy in the commentary room and he’s alsocom
Shoaib Akhtar collaborates with Blue World City to introduce "Shoaib Akhtar Enclave"
Pakistan legendary pacer ShoaibAkhtar has become a strategic partner of Blue World City. At a ceremony inDoha, Qatar, the administration of Blue World City and Shoaib Akhtar declar
Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Ross Taylor confirm participation in LLC Masters
Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, Australian Pace legend Brett Lee and former Bangladeshi spinner Abdur Razzak have confirm
Joe Root joins elite club of Jacques Kallis and Steve Waugh
England have already won thethree-match Test series against Pakistan with one match in hand. They beatPakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday. England cricketer Joe Root achievedan
Ben Stokes equals Brandon McCullum's record of most sixes in Test cricket
Ben Stokes equals BrendonMcCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket. The England captain achievedthis feat in the second Test of the current series against Pakistan in Multan
Russell Domingo compares Najmul Hossain Shanto with Jacques Kallis
Bangladesh team management alwayssupport top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto even though he’s not showing anysatisfactory form. He has not done consistently well since debut. Ye
SA20 is going to improve the young players says Jacques Kallis
South African legend Jacques Kallis believes the first SA20 will improve the quality and skills of young players coming from the ranks of the country.Watching the youngsters' expre