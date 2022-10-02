Ishan Jayaratne News
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
Red alert for Sri Lankans travelling to UK: Cricket team exempt
The UK government has announced that passengers from Sri Lanka will be put on ‘red alert’, that would require a quarantine period at a government approved hotel. However, the Sri L
Danushka and Dhananjaya to give 2km run tests on Friday
Sri Lanka's two key players- Danushka Gunathilaka and Dhananjaya de Silva will give 2 km fitness run tests on Friday (June 4).This will be their second fitness test in the last 15
Two Sri Lanka players test positive for COVID-19
Fast bowling all-rounders Dananjaya Lakshan and Ishan Jayaratne have tested positive for coronavirus prior to Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh.Lakshan and Jayaratne's positive result