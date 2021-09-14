Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 News
Zimbabwe lose in Taylor's farewell match
Zimbabwe have succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat (DLS) in the third ODI as Ireland levelled series 1-1 in Belfast.Brendan Taylor received a guard of honor from his mates. Brendan T
Ireland-Zimbabwe second ODI called off due to wet outfield
The second ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe was called off due to the wet outfield which made play impossible in the second half of the match.Zimbabwe are having a limited-overs ou
Zimbabwe get consolation win in low-scoring thriller
Zimbabwe have snatched a thriller in the fifth and final T20I against Ireland at Bready CricketClub as a consolation win. Ireland take the series 3-2.Zimbabwe defended 124/4 as Ire
Ireland clinch series coming from behind
From 0-1 down, Ireland have found their feet to clinch five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a match to go, currently leading by 3-1.Ireland have recorded their biggest win
Stirling century puts Ireland on the lead
Ireland have taken the lead (2-1) in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning the third match by 40 runs at Bready Cricket Club.Paul Striling created history becoming t
O'Brien fifty guides Ireland fightback
After a shocking loss to Zimbabwe in the first T20I, Ireland have rebounded in the second T20I winning comfortably by 7 wickets at Clontarf, Dublin.Star all-rounder Kevin O'Brienwa
Ngarva holds Ireland off, giving Zimbabwe 1-0 lead
Zimbabwe have got off to a winning start in the five-match T20I seriesagainst Ireland, where the visitors won the first match by three runs in a low scoringencounter.After losing t
Ervine to lead Zimbabwe in Ireland and Scotland
Zimbabwe's rotation of captains in limited-overs continues as Craig Ervine becomes the latest man to be named captain.Ervine will lead Zimbabwe in five T20Is and three ODIs against
Williams, Ervine return for Ireland, Scotland tours
Zimbabwe have brought back experienced duo of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine for the upcoming white-ball tours of Ireland and Scotland.Williams and Ervine had missed the whole of B
Ireland name squads to face Zimbabwe
Ireland have named T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.The series will wrap up Ireland men's home season prior to the T20 World Cup where they will pl
Ireland confirm South Africa series in busy summer
South Africa will play a series of more than one match against Ireland for the first time. Another African nation - Zimbabwe - will also tour Ireland this summer.Ireland played Sou