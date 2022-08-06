Ireland vs South Africa 2022 News
Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland
South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o
Rabada ruled out of Ireland T20Is
South Africa’s one of the bestpacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the two T20 Internationals that willbe played against Ireland in Bristol in August "after an evaluation of h
Bangladesh's Ireland tour postponed for second time
Bangladesh's limited-overs tour of Ireland that includes World Cup Super League series has been postponed to 2023.On Tuesday, Cricket Ireland announced it would host men's teams fr