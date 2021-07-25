Ireland vs South Africa 2021 News
SA too strong for Ireland, complete 3-0 sweep
South Africa, without a majority of their key players, have proved too strong for Ireland as they seal 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series.South Africa rested Quinton de Kock, Rassie
Killer Miller stars as SA take T20I series
South Africa have won their second away T20I series in a row as they thumped Ireland by 42 runs in the second T20I to take three-match series 2-0 in Belfast.Electing to bat first,
Shamsi leads SA 1-0 up in T20I series
South Africa have begun the three-match series against Ireland with a comfortable 33-run win in the first T20I at Malahide, Dublin.Losing the toss and batting first, South Africa w
ICC penalises three Ireland players
Three Ireland players have been found guilty of breaching ICC players' code of conduct during the third ODI against South Africa at Malahide.Fast bowler Josh Little has been fined
Malan, de Kock tons fire SA to level series
South Africa have made a strong comeback in a high-scoring third ODI against Ireland to level series 1-1 and gain all important 10 World Cup Super League points.Janneman Malan hit
Balbirnie century gives Ireland first ever win against South Africa
Ireland beat South Africa for the first time in ODIs on Tuesday (July 13) in Malahide as they won the match by 43 runs. With the win, Ireland have got 10 Super League points and mo
Rain washes out Ireland-South Africa first ODI
The first ODI between Ireland and South Africa has been washed out due to persistent rain in Malahide on Sunday (July 11).The match started 45 minutes later of the scheduled time.
Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad
Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti
Ireland confirm South Africa series in busy summer
South Africa will play a series of more than one match against Ireland for the first time. Another African nation - Zimbabwe - will also tour Ireland this summer.Ireland played Sou