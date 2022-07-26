
  • Home
  • Ireland vs India 2022
Ireland vs India 2022 News
thumb

Irfan Pathan predicts Hooda will serve India for next six-seven years

India all-rounder Deepak Hoodahas been in great form since his debut for India national team this year. FormerIndian all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that hard work pays off for Hooda

thumb

Heartbreak for Ireland as India win a last ball thriller

India won the second match of the two match T20I series by a whisker to take the series 2-0. India barely managed to keep Ireland at bay, as they won against the hosts by 4 runs.In

thumb

India make lightwork of Ireland's challenge as Hooda and Bhuvneshwar, Chahal shine

India go 1-0 against Ireland in a three match T20I series, as they beat the hosts by 7 wickets in a shortened game. Deepak Hooda and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the star of the show for

thumb

Bangladesh's Ireland tour postponed for second time

Bangladesh's limited-overs tour of Ireland that includes World Cup Super League series has been postponed to 2023.On Tuesday, Cricket Ireland announced it would host men's teams fr

