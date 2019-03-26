IPLT20 2019 News
'What if Stokes mankaded Kohli?' - asks Warne
Jos Buttler's unusual dismissal of 'mankad' run out during Monday's Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL has raised eyebrows as former Australian great Shane Warne slams the
Kolkata wants a Bangladeshi in their squad!
The players auction for Indian Premier League 2019 is days away as the franchises start to make up their teams before going into the auction. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: কলকাতার চোখ মুশফিক-রিয়াদ
McCullum has message for Kohli and RCB
Ahead of the IPL 2019 players' auction, Royal Challangers Bangalore (RCB) retained 14 players while released 10, inlcluding New Zealand's aggressive batsman Brendon McCullum.[capti
Shakib, Warner retained by Sunrisers
World's number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2019.[caption id="attachment_97221" align="aligncenter" width="912"] Shakib
Zaheer to join MI, Malinga will return as a player
Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan, who had previously played three seasons for Mumbai Indians, is set to return to its dugout again, but this time as a coach.[caption id="att
Dhawan likely to move to Daredevils
Reports have claimed that Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan would be transferred to his first IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in next year's tournament.[caption id="attachme