IPL Retirement News
Robin Uthappa announce retirement from all formats of cricket
Powerful batsman Robin Uthappa has announced his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing down the curtain on a 20-year professional career in the country.Indi
IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu announces IPL withdrawal tweet and deletes within minutes
Chennai Super Kings star batter Ambati Rayudu has announced he will be retiring from the Indian Premier League after the 2022 season. Known for his middle-class adventures, the Hyd