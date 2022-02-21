IPL 2022 Auction News
Wood rates IPL auction as a online game
English pacer Mark Wood earned a team for Rs 75 million in the IPL auction. He couldn't believe it initially. With such money, for a moment he got the feel that IPL auction is ve
Katich resigns as IPL coach due to dissatisfaction
Simon Katich has resigned as the coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian coach has left Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was to be the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hydera
Finch opens up on going unsold at IPL auction
Aaron Finch, Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain, has remained unsold in this year's auction after playing in ten editions of the IPL. Finch said he would have loved to get
Expecting a successful and memorable IPL season: Mustafiz
Mustafizur Rahman will play for Delhi Capitals in this year's edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Tiger, who has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022: The top buys from the auction
The mega auction for the ten-team Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has come to an end. 204 players - including 67 overseas - out of 600 have found teams at the auction.The highest
IPL auction: Shakib unsold for second time
Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi who has played nine IPL seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has gone unsold for the second time at the IPL 2022 auction.Shak
Mustafizur to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022
The auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started today (February 12). Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman got picked by Delhi Capitals in the b
Shakib goes unsold on day one of IPL auction
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has gone unsold for now on the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.Shakib was slotted in the third set, the all-rounder
Shreyas Iyer goes to KKR for Rs 12.25 crore, highest price in marquee set
The mega auction got off to a sensational start on Day 1 at Bengaluru. All the attendees of the respective franchises have come to mark their presence at the all-important auction.
I'm not wasting my time thinking of IPL: Cummins
Not so long ago. Pat Cummins signed the Kolkata Knight Riders at a record price in the 2019 IPL auction. It seems to Cummins that thinking about the IPL this time is a waste of t
Shakib uncertain for entire season of IPL
Shakib Al Hasan is the regular face of Indian Premier League (IPL). There is also an example of IPL teams fighting for this star all-rounder of Bangladesh during auction. However
IPL 2022: RCB is likely to spend 27 crores for these 3 players in the mega auction
The mega edition for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has come close to us with only a few days left. Fans all across the globe were eager to witness the mega auction