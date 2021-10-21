IPL 2021 News
'Tired' Shakib feels more confident after reaching Super 12s
Bangladesh ace all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has expressed relief after reaching the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20World Cup 2021 but also said that he’s feeling bit tired at the momen
Shakib to travel Oman by road for safety
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib AlHasan is going to start the T20 World Cup mission without any rest. Thecricketer, who’s busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is joining the tea
Still I haven't left behind: Dhoni hints at playing next season after IPL final
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captainMS Dhoni gives hints to continue his career in the franchise in the upcomingedition and also talks about the final which his team won by 27 runs ag
That catch changed it for us: Jadeja about Iyer's catch
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)all-rounder expresses his joy after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the IPL 2021 final and also said that the catch he took of VenkateshIye
Hazlewood seeing IPL as 'perfect preparation' for T20 World Cup
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood isseeing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the perfect preparation for theupcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, same venues where IPL’s second leg has bee
Dominant CSK outclass KKR to clinch 4th IPL title
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defendedthe total of 192 runs comfortably against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in theIndian Premier League 2021 final and won the match by 27 runs to claim
Shakib has probably won us two games: David Hussey
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)reached the final of the 14th edition of the IPL defeating DelhiCapitals by 6 wickets yesterday in Sharjah. After winning the second qualifiermatch, team
Shakib has probably won us two games: David Hussey
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)reached the final of the 14th edition of the IPL defeating DelhiCapitals by 6 wickets yesterday in Sharjah. After winning the second qualifiermatch, team
Pollard confirms Narine won't be added in T20 World Cup squad
West Indies all-rounder SunilNarine wasn’t included in the T20 World Cup squad due to fitness issues. Butthe star all-rounder is in red-hot form in the ongoing Indian Premier Leagu
Avesh, Iyer to join team India as net bowlers ahead of T20 World Cup
The two IPL superstars- Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer will join Team India after the completion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as the net bowlers alongside 21-yea
India add Shardul Thakur to T20 World Cup squad
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) had added pacer Shardul Thakur in replace of all-rounder AxarPatel on Wednesday (October 13) in the main squad of India for the upco
Shakib to join national team after finishing IPL
Akram Khan, chairman of thecricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), hasconfirmed that they have increased the time of NOC (No-objection certificate)of S