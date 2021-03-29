IPL 2017 News
Bhatia makes shocking statement on Smith's IPL captaincy
Former Indian domestic cricketer Rajat Bhatia makes shocking statement on the IPL captaincy of Australian right-handed batsman Steve Smith.Australian right-handed batsman Steve Smi
Khawaja farewells horror India tour with a hilarious tweet
Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been in India since last four months but did not get any opportunity to play a single match. He came to India four months back with Australian C
Mumbai thrash KKR to confirm IPL final
A dominant Mumbai Indians thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in the second qualifier of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to set up summit clash with Rising Pune S
Nehra ruled out of IPL with injury
A big blow for Mustafizur Rahman's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad before the start of the qualifier round of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of the key fast bowlers of
IPL 2017: Schedule of play-off rounds
The Play-off rounds of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 have been finalized after the battle of Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab. Three franchises including Mumbai I
Mumbai Indians end league stage being on the top
Half-centuries from Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu helped Mumbai Indians to register a 9-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders as they ended the league stage of the ongoing IPL
Protea cricketers' IPL mission comes to an end
After taking part in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, South African cricketers are going back to country as their timeout is being over according to NOC. Cricket South Af
Mumbai qualify for play-offs with a massive win
Mumbai Indians' bowlers put on a stellar performance to thrash Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs in the 45th match of 2017 IPL. Mumbai Indians, with their third win a row, became the fi
Steyn expresses curiosity about Mustafiz
Mustafizur Rahman had showed his skills and performed extra-ordinary in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to become champion and won the ‘Emergi
Mustafiz disappointed with IPL mission
Bangladesh Cricket team sensation Mustafizur Rahman has returned Dhaka yesterday after his assignment for Indian Premier League- IPL Twenty/20 for this season. He was seen to play
Tripathi's 93 helps Pune to defeat Kolkata by 4 wickets
Rising Pune Supergiant notched up their second win on the trot after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Rahul Tripathi’s 93 runs off 52 ba
Mustafizur Rahman arrives in Dhaka
[caption id="attachment_66072" align="aligncenter" width="959"] Mustafizur Rahman has arrived in Dhaka .[/caption]Mustafizur Rahman has reached Dhaka tonight with a flight from Ind