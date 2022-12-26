international Runs News
Babar Azam is first Pakistani to score the most international runs in a year
Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke Mohammad Yousuf's 16-year-old record in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi.The two test series between Pakistan
Babar Azam overtakes Kohli to become Asia's fastest batsman to score 10,000 international runs
Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved another milestone on Sunday when he broke Indian batsman Virat Kohli's record and became the fastest Asian batsman to reach 10,000 runs in inte