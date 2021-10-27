International cricekt News
Teacher sacked & arrested for celebrating Pakistan's win
A school teacher in Rajasthan (India) has been expelled by School authority. Her offense was she celebrated win of Pakistan against India.Teacher sacked &amp; arrested for cele
Shakib regains top spot in T20 rankings
Shakib Al Hasan has grand comeback andonce again became number one all-rounder in ICC Twenty/20 Rankings surpassing Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.Shakib regains top spot in T20I
Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20 WC
New Zealand suffered a blow as they lose their speed star Lockie Ferguson for the entire ICC World Twenty/20. The news came as a shock for the team ahead of their opening game in t
India will turn around: Swann
Just when most cricket geniusesfind the result against Pakistan pretty alarming for Indian Cricket Team, a former English cricketer has come out with theory how it could be helpful
Namibia eager to upset giants
Namibia has created the biggest surprise of the ongoing ICC World Twenty/20. They reached the Super Twelve stage of the tournament in their very first participation.Namibia eager t
Hogg not counting Australia for Semis
ICC World Twenty/20 has started already in Oman and United Arab Emirates since October 17. It is not easy to predict which teams will among 16 participants will go all the way. But
Indo-Pak battle a final before final: Inzamam
The arch rivals India and Pakistan are drawn in same group of ICC World Twenty/20. Therefore they play each other early in the group stage. The match has created huge excitement an
PNG wants to create history against Tigers
Papua New Guinea playing their first ever World Cup are eager to defeat Bangladesh and create their history. They have already announced this intention, as their cricketer Charles
Wanted to be like Sachin-Afridi-Kumble: Rashid
Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan has said he idolizes cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble when he was kid. The cricketer who made his debut back in 2015,
Vaughan don't see India favorite
India won against England chasing down a huge score in the Warm Up game. Still, former English captain Michael Vaughn is not willing to take the name of Men In Blue as favorites in
Warner is not finished says Maxwell
David Warner is having a rough period with his bat. As a result he is facing huge criticism recently. But he has got the support of his team mate Glenn Maxwell who is very certain
Rashid rated as the most valuable T-20 player of 21st Century
Afghan T20 campaigner Rashid Khan has been rated as the T20 cricket’s most valuable player of the 21st century by CricViz analysis by Wisden. The leg spinner has been awarded an ‘M