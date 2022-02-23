Internatinal cricket News
We see a lot of potential and a lot of talent in that individual: Rohit Sharma
After being appointed as India's new all-time skipper across all aspects of the game, Rohit Sharma become the first Indian skipper to whitewash West Indies in the three-match ODI s
Pakistan escape after rain stops Australia's fireworks
Pakistan would consider them lucky in the 1st T20I as rain abandoned the game after a firing start from the Aussie openers in the chase.Rain turned out to be the spoilsport as the
Stokes named PCA Players' Player of the Year
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has achieved yet another award as he has been named the Professional Cricketers' Association Players' Player of the Year for his splendid performance
ICC gives Zimbabwe a deadline to save status
The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave Zimbabwe cricket a deadline of October 8, 2019 to "unconditionally reinstate" its governing board that was democratically elected on Ju
Mire announces retirement following Zimbabwe's suspension
Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire has announced retirement from international cricket in the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC).Zimbabwe crick
Sangakarra hopeful of England series at home despite serial attacks
Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara is hopeful that Sri Lanka will host England next year despite safety concerns caused by the Easter Sunday terror attacks.More than 250 pe
Ireland thrash Afghanistan to seal first home win of the summer
After a disastrous tri-nation series, Ireland came back strongly and sealed a huge win by 72 runs against Afghanistan in the first ODI.The hosts Ireland had a disappointing tournam
England announce squad for World Cup
England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their 15-man squad on Wednesday for the upcoming World Cup at home.With four teams already announcing their squad, the hosts England have
Younis Khan set to take over as Pakistan's U-19 coach
Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan is set to be appointed as the head coach of the U-19 team according to a source from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Younis, who featured for Pakis
Holder aims to overtake Shakib as number one all-rounder
Windies Test captain Jason Holder had a spectacular last year both with the bat and the ball and he is now continuing his form in the ongoing Test series against England.Holder was
Watch: Batsman smashes his bat into pieces in anger
A video of a batsman banging and crushing his bat beside the twenty two yards, in fierce anger has clasped the attention in the social media.This incident took place in a local tou
Dananjaya's bowling action found to be illegal
Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Mond