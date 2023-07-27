
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Innocent Kaia News
thumb

Bulawayo Braves win thriller against Cape Town Samp Army

BulawayoBraves put on a fine performance to kick start the sixth day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, as they held their nerve anddefeated the high-flyin

thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad

After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However

thumb

Green's five-for setup an easy win for Australia

Australia have beaten Zimbabwe by5 wickets comfortably in the first ODI of three-match series on Sunday (August28) in Townsville. All-rounder Cameron Green made the foundation of v

thumb

Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia, "My goal is to play IPL"

India will tour Zimbabwe for three match ODI series starting August 18. The Indian team will be without the services of their key players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, J

thumb

2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe: Kaia predicts series win against India

Zimbabwe top-order batsmanInnocent Kaia has predicted that his team will beat India in the upcomingthree-match ODI series by 2-1. Recently, Zimbabwe have won theT20 and ODI series

thumb

The difference is four hundreds for them and 0 for us: Tamim after series defeat

Bangladesh have lost an ODIseries against Zimbabwe after nine years on Sunday (August 8). In the first twomatches of the series, Zimbabwe batsmen hit four centuries but Bangladeshb

thumb

We were 15-20 runs short: Tamim

Bangladesh scored 303 runs in thefirst ODI against Zimbabwe despite losing just 2 wickets on Friday (August 5)in Harare. So, Bangladesh had to accept defeat as they could not score

thumb

Kaia, Raza make record as Zimbabwe start the ODI series with a win

After losing the T20 series toZimbabwe, Bangladesh have also started with a loss in the ODI series. Even witha big total of 303 runs, the Tigers lost miserably against the hosts. W

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.