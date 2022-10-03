
Indore News
Virat Kohli likely to be rested for 3rd T20I in Indore

Premier India batsman Virat Kohli was rested by the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday. The final game of the series will be played at Kohli's home ground, Arun Jaitley Sta

IND vs BAN: Authorities refused Bangladesh team to practice at center wicket in Indore

Though Indian Cricket Team practiced at the center wicket in Indore, Bangladesh Cricket Team didn’t get the chance to practice at center wicket. Actually they were refused to do so

India and Bangladesh to train in Indore under lights for historic day-night Test

The opening Test match between India and Bangladesh has been done and dusted with India registering a colossal 130 run innings win over the visitors. India further strengthened the

An Indian security guard took the job in Indore just to see Shakib Al Hasan

You discuss about Bangladesh cricket and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan isn’t in the discussion, it’s almost impossible. He is the poster boy of cricket in his nation. He has gain

Ind vs Ban: Indore pitch to assist pacers in the first Test

Bangladesh and India will play the first test of two-match Test series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on November 14. So there has been many speculations about how the pitch will

