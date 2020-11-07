Indian Premier League 2020 News
IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan names the best pacer in the world
Following his incredible effort to register the best bowling figure of the Indian Premier League, Jasprit Bumrah has been considered as the best fast bowler in the world at present
IPL 2020 League Stage: Brad Hogg picks best XI
At the end of the league stage of the 2020 Indian Premier League, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has selected the best eleven of IPL 13.Hammering back to back hundreds as the
Rohit to be selected after gaining fitness: BCCI President
Prolific opening batsman Rohit Sharma was excluded from India's national team in all formats of the game following his hamstring injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League.The
Twitter reactions: KL Rahul expresses frustration on third umpire's decision
Amidst Kings XI Punjab's struggle for claiming a wicket during Chennai Super Kings' innings, third umpire turned down field umpire's decision of out when Mandeep Singh pulled off a
Rohit Sharma is in danger of injuring himself: Ravi Shastri
India's head coach Ravi Shastri has stated his ardent concern regarding the physical fitness of prime performer Rohit Sharma.Shastri said Sharma should be careful about making the
BCCI to allow family members to travel to Australia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided assurance to national team cricketers that their closest family members will be allowed to accompany them during their
IPL 2020: Gayle fined For breaching IPL Code Of Conduct
The Jamaican master hitter Chris Gayle has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct. The occurrence took place during the m
IPL 2020: Morris and Pandya reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct
During the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the code
IPL 2020: KKR punches big win over DC
Kolkata Knight Riders leapt up high with a huge win over Delhi Capitals by 59 runs; credit to a pair of half centuries by Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana.KKR saga continued later on a
Devdutt Padikkal is the best young batting talent in T20s
Devdutt Padikkal, who made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL is the best young (Under 20) batting talent in the World in T20, according to Prad Navaratn
Scott Styris predicts the IPL point table
Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, Indian premier League (IPL) is not happening in its origin country and shifted to UAE. Due to change of venue and country cricket experts
IPL 2020 schedule to be announced on Saturday
Within the next twenty-four hours, the full schedule and fixture of the Indian Premier League 2020 will be announced, BCCI sources said on Friday.A sudden rise of COVID-19 infectio