Indian All-Rounder News
thumb

Hardik Pandya to make comeback to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, Reports

Barring any unforeseen developments, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to return to Mumbai Indians, the franchise where his IPL journey began in 2015, leaving Gujarat Tit

thumb

Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket

In the 17th game of the IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) met at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match witnessed an exceptional performance from

thumb

Hardik Pandya moves to No: 2 in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Indian star Hardik Pandya is within reach of top spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings after breaking New Zealand's top order in their series decision last week, the International

thumb

Washington Sundar looks like a really good prospect for the future says Wasim Jaffer

Despite Team India losing the first T20I at Ranchi by 21 heats to New Zealand, Wasim Jaffer reckons the hosts would be happy with Washington Sundar's all-around display. The former

thumb

My body feels better with every game, Hardik Pandya silences all critics

India and New Zealand met in the second ODI of the three-game series to be played on January 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.Hardik Pandya said

thumb

I'm not worried of failure now says Kuldeep YadavI'm not worried of failure now says Kuldeep Yadav

After a long rehabilitation process, he was included in the three-ODI series against West Indies and also replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the three T20s against Sri Lanka

thumb

Hardik Pandya still needs to be mature a bit says Ex-England player Tim Bresnan

Former England cricketer Tim Bresnan recently spoke about how bringing in a pace bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya improves the overall balance of the team.Former England cric

