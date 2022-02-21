India vs West Indies 2022 News
India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth
After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In
Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is
Indian right-arm spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies due to a hamstring injury.Washington Sundar ruled
India accomplish clean sweep with another dominating win
The hosts won the third and final ODI of the series by 96 runs on Friday. Chasing 265, West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 38.1 overs after losing 7 wickets for 82 runs.India a
Repeat of Bangladesh tour nightmare for Kohli
The three-match ODI series between hosts India and the visiting West Indies concluded in Ahmedabad. India decided to bat after winning the toss in the third and final match to ens
Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for India
India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 238 runs, West Indies were reduced to 193 runs.Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for IndiaYo
Deepak Hooda posts a touching note after his ODI debut against West Indies
The Board of Control for Cricket in India rewarded Deepak Hooda by giving him an opportunity to showcase his mettle in One Day Internationals. The Rajasthan cricketer made his ODI
India dominate West Indies in their historic 1000th ODI
The 1000th ODI milestone for India has ended in an emphatic fashion over West Indies in the first of three-match series in Ahmedabad.At the toss India became the first men's team t
West Indies announce squad for three-match ODI series against India
West Indies national cricket team are currently indulged in a home assignment against England national cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The first three games have been d
BCCI provides the latest update on Jadeja's fitness after he misses West Indies series
Team India will take on West Indies in the upcoming limited-overs at home that comprises three ODIs followed by three T20Is. West Indies' tour of India starts off with the ODI seri
Jadeja close to recouping full fitness ahead of West Indies series
Team India certainly missed the services of Ravindra Jadeja in the overseas series against South Africa. The Men in Blue have an important home assignment up ahead as they will loc
Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host ODIs, T20Is vs. West Indies, says BCCI
The BCCI have confirmed a change in their schedule for India's home series against West Indies. Next month's six white ball games will now only be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.T
India's busy home season starts straight away after T20 WC
India are scheduled to have a busy and tight-packed home season for 2021-22 as per the official announcement from BCCI.On Monday (September 20th) BCCI held its 9th Apex Council mee