India vs West Indies 2019 News
Navdeep Saini named as replacement of injured Deepak Chahar
Navdeep Saini has been named as the replacement of injured Deepak Chahar in the 15-man ODI squad. The third and the last ODI is set to take place on December 22.India's new fast bo
Not only Chinaman, Hat-trick man too, says Kuldeep Yadav's coach
Bipin DaniEarlier this year, Kuldeep Yadav was in tears after Moeen Ali's brutal onslaught in one of his overs which yielded 27 runs during IPL match. [caption id="attachment_13576
Watch: Kohli corrects Shreyas' wrong fifty celebration
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the no.4 batsman Shreyas Iyer had a lighter moment in the second ODI as the captain corrected the untimely fifty celebration of the no.4 batsman of I
Watch: Rohit hits an incredible off-balance six
Indian right-handed opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a big six without proper balance on the ground during the ongoing second ODI between India and West Indies.India have started t
Williams responds to Pietersen's comment on him
West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams reacted to the comment made on him by former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen during the T20I series between India and West Indies.West In
Kohli furious with Jadeja run-out controversy
India suffered a dominating defeat against West Indies in the first ODI. But Indian captain Virat Kohli was more upset with the run-out controversy that took place during the first
Hetmyer, Hope cruise West Indies to easy victory
Contrasting hundreds from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, but none more important than the other as West Indies seal an easy victory by 8 wickets in the first ODI.After putting into
Watch: Controversial run out of Jadeja in Chennai ODI
Indian left-handed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed in a controversial run out in the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai.West Indies have successfully star
Watch: Rohit's funny on-field chat with Pollard
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma shared a funny moment with his Mumbai Indians team-mate Kieron Pollard during the first ODI.The first OD between India and West Indies is underway and i
Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of West Indies ODI series
Indian right-arm fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies due to injury.India are now hosting West Indies for a T20I series a
Watch: Kohli's epic reaction after hitting Williams for a six
Indian skipper Virat Kohli's reaction on the field after hitting West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams for a six in the third T20I, is going viral in the social media.India outclasse
Watch: Evin Lewis' breathtaking effort to deny a six for Rohit Sharma
West Indies player Evin Lewis did a stunning fielding in the boundary line to save a six for him and also he tried to runout Rohit Sharma immediately after the save.The third T20I