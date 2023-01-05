India vs Sri Lanka 2022 News
Sanju Samson ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is, uncapped Jitesh Sharma replaces him in squad
India wicket-keeper batter SanjuSamson has been ruled out of the rest of the T20I series against Sri Lanka dueto a knee injury. Jitesh Sharma has been called to the team as his rep
'Below average' Bengaluru pitch handed one demerit point by ICC
The second match of the two match test series between India and Sri Lanka was played atM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The hosts won the contest in one sided manner, now ICC has
India complete whitewash, Karunaratne ton in vain
Sri Lanka suffered another white-wash in their India tour. They lost the day-night test match by a huge margin of 238 runs followed by a innings defeat in the earlier match. Theref
India in driving seat at Bangalore test
Hosts eyeing win in Bangalore test even after the accomplishment of two days only. They made full toll of the batting downfall by Sri Lanka in their first innings, who will now nee
Jadeja's all-round masterclass hands India 1-0 lead
Captain Rohit Sharma started his Test captaincy career in grand style asTeam India has demolished Sri Lanka in the opening game of the two match test series. All-rounder Ravindra J
Ashwin is an all-time great who keeps getting better: Rohit
Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the important bowlers of the Indian national cricket team for a long time now. The experienced off-spinner who is a regular feature in Test cric
Never thought of surpassing Kapil Dev's Test wicket tally: Ashwin
Team India scripted yet another victory under the leadership of Rohit Sharma by beating Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Mohali. This is also Rohit's first win as Test captain
IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja reveals the reason of declaring on 175
India and Sri Lanka are battling against each other in the ongoing Test match at the PCS stadium in Mohali. Batting first, India posted a massive total of 574 runs and declared the
Jadeja slams 175* as India dominate SL
Team India in driving seat at driving seat at Mohali test, courtesy to a career best knock of Ravindra Jadeja. Hosts are leading by 466 runs at stumps, day-2.Jadeja smashed 20 boun
What Kohli has done with Test side in last 5 years is brilliant: Rohit
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his significant contributions to Indian cricket for the last 5 years. Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India were a
Sachin, Dravid pay rich tribute to Kohli ahead of his 100th Test
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli who was rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka is set to spice it up in the upcoming Test series against the Lankans. The 33-yea
Iyer enjoying batting responsibility at number three
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer thinks there is no chance of playing dot ball in the shortest format of cricket, T20. He considers dot ball playing a crime in this format.Iyer enjoyin