India vs Sri Lanka 2020 News
thumb

Virat Kohli becomes fastest captain to score 11,000 international runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the fastest skipper in the history to record 11,000 international runs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of

thumb

Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Indian right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah becomes the leading the wicket-taker for the Indian team in the T20I format at the end of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.India outclas

thumb

Mickey Arthur wants middle overs playing batsmen

Bipin DaniSri Lanka's new appointed head coach Mickey Arthur wants his batsmen to stay at the wicket and bat middle overs."Our coach is speaking to each individual player and wants

thumb

Visiting Sri Lankan team enjoys BCCI hospitality

Bipin DaniThe Indian cricket board, world's richest cricket organization, has proved to be the perfect host for the visiting Sri Lanka cricket team. [caption id="attachment_136572"

thumb

Watch: Kohli imitates Harbhajan's bowling action

Indian skipper Virat Kohli spotted imitating the bowling action veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh right before the start of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka.Ind

thumb

Leaving out Angelo Mathews in the final XI was an unanimous decision

Bipin DaniLeaving out all-rounder Angelo Mathews in the final eleven for the first T-20I was team management's unanimous decision, according to Ashantha de Mel, the Sri Lanka team

thumb

Kusal Mendis unlikely to play in first T20I against India

Bipin DaniSri Lanka's 25-year-old Kusal Mendis is "unlikely" to find a place in the playing eleven in the first T-20i against India (Guwahati, January 5), it is learnt here. "The i

thumb

Nuwan Pradeep to miss India tour

Bipin DaniSri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss India's tour beginning early next month, it is learnt here.  According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, the 33-year

thumb

Rumesh Ratnayake to join SLC's High Performance Unit

Bipin DaniSri Lanka's former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake will work at the High-Performance Centre (HPC). This was revealed by a top SLC official on Friday. Rumesh Ratnayake, who w

thumb

Angelo Mathews included in T20I probable list for India tour

Bipin DaniSri Lankan selectors have selected a probable squad of 20 players for the next month India tour, it is learnt here. "The reason for picking the probable is to make arrang

thumb

BCCI confirms three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka

Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed a three-match T20I series betweem India and Sri Lanka in India during January 2020.India are now busy in hosting South Africa as

thumb

Sri Lanka to tour India at the beginning of 2020

Sri Lankan cricket committee on Wednesday has agreed to accept BCCI invitation to play three ODIs' in India in January next year. The decision will be forwarded to the management c

