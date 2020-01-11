India vs Sri Lanka 2020 News
Virat Kohli becomes fastest captain to score 11,000 international runs
Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the fastest skipper in the history to record 11,000 international runs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of
Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is
Indian right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah becomes the leading the wicket-taker for the Indian team in the T20I format at the end of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.India outclas
Mickey Arthur wants middle overs playing batsmen
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's new appointed head coach Mickey Arthur wants his batsmen to stay at the wicket and bat middle overs."Our coach is speaking to each individual player and wants
Visiting Sri Lankan team enjoys BCCI hospitality
Bipin DaniThe Indian cricket board, world's richest cricket organization, has proved to be the perfect host for the visiting Sri Lanka cricket team. [caption id="attachment_136572"
Watch: Kohli imitates Harbhajan's bowling action
Indian skipper Virat Kohli spotted imitating the bowling action veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh right before the start of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka.Ind
Leaving out Angelo Mathews in the final XI was an unanimous decision
Bipin DaniLeaving out all-rounder Angelo Mathews in the final eleven for the first T-20I was team management's unanimous decision, according to Ashantha de Mel, the Sri Lanka team
Kusal Mendis unlikely to play in first T20I against India
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's 25-year-old Kusal Mendis is "unlikely" to find a place in the playing eleven in the first T-20i against India (Guwahati, January 5), it is learnt here. "The i
Nuwan Pradeep to miss India tour
Bipin DaniSri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss India's tour beginning early next month, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, the 33-year
Rumesh Ratnayake to join SLC's High Performance Unit
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake will work at the High-Performance Centre (HPC). This was revealed by a top SLC official on Friday. Rumesh Ratnayake, who w
Angelo Mathews included in T20I probable list for India tour
Bipin DaniSri Lankan selectors have selected a probable squad of 20 players for the next month India tour, it is learnt here. "The reason for picking the probable is to make arrang
BCCI confirms three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka
Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed a three-match T20I series betweem India and Sri Lanka in India during January 2020.India are now busy in hosting South Africa as
Sri Lanka to tour India at the beginning of 2020
Sri Lankan cricket committee on Wednesday has agreed to accept BCCI invitation to play three ODIs' in India in January next year. The decision will be forwarded to the management c