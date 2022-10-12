India vs South Africa 2022 News
Ane was not David’s daughter: Miller's father
On the eve of the second ODIagainst India in Ranchi recently, South Africa’s middle-order batter DavidMiller’s online RIP message for a young girl made some of his fans believe tha
Spinners dominant in India's dominating victory to win series 2-1
India have secured a dominatingwin in the last match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa to winthe series by 2-1. They beat South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday (Oct
Iyer, Kishan set up India-South Africa series decider
India have leveled the series bydefeating South Africa by 7 wickets in the second match of the ongoingIndia-South Africa ODI series. The series’ third and last match will be theser
Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win
South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the
Dwayne Pretorius ruled out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
South Africa all-rounder DwainePretorius broke his left thumb, so he won't be able to play in the ODI seriesin India or the men's T20 World Cup, which starts later this month inAus
South Africa avoid clean sweep as Rossouw smashes a ton
South Africa won the third and final T20I of the series against hosts India by a handsome margin of 49 runs to end the series on 2-1. This victory allowed the Proteas to avoid a se
I am surprised I am getting the Man of the Match award: Rahul
India opener KL Rahul wassurprised to receive the man of the match award in the second T20I matchagainst South Africa yesterday. He thinks his teammate Suryakumar Yadavdeserves thi
Suryakumar becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 runs T20Is in terms of balls faced
India middle-order batterSuryakumar Yadav has been in marvelous form recently. He is breaking recordsafter records at the moment. He set another world record in the second T20Imatc
Miller's century in vain as India claim series win with another Suryakumar destruction
India have clinched thethree-match T20I series against South Africa with one match in hand on Sunday(October 2) in Guwahati. They beat South Africa by 16 runs in a total 458-runmat
I think Suryakumar is probably the best T20 batters at the moment: Parnell
India batsman Suryakumar Yadavhad been in terrific form in recent times. South African pacer Wayne Parnellsays wistfully, there is little stopping Suryakumar right now. Suryakumar
BCCI hopeful of Bumrah's participation in T20 World Cup
India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasbeen a serious doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia due to a backinjury. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) h
Siraj replaces Bumrah for South Africa series
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasbeen ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa dueto injury. He’s uncertain for the upcoming T20 World Cup too. BCCI has