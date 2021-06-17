India vs South Africa 2019 News
Pink-ball Tests, New heroes, Gabba win: India's road to the WTC Final
It was copy and paste in every test match!
Losing all three Test matches of the series, South Africa have had a dismal time in India tour. It was a totally cheerless time for Proteas captain Faf du Plessis who could not eve
Ravi Shastri found napping inside dressing room : "Enjoy...Enjoy", he says
Bipin DaniTeam India coach Ravi Shastri was caught sleeping in the dressing room during the third Test match, which Kohli's team won easily against South Africa.[caption id="attach
Rohit Sharma achieves career best in ICC Test Rankings
Indian right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma showed a great climb in the latest ICC Test Rankings revealed by ICC following the third Test between India and South Africa.India whitewas
Dean Elgar ruled out for six days suffering concussion
South Africa’s opening batsman Dean Elgar has been diagnosed with concussion after he was hit in the head during the third test against India on Monday.Reuters reported Elgar now h
Akhtar feels Rohit can break Smith's record for most no.of runs in a Test series
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that Indian batsman Rohit Sharma can break the record of Australian batsman Steve Smith for most no.of runs in a Test series.Indian
Watch: Umesh Yadav's brutal bouncer to Dean Elgar
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav bowled a brutal bouncer to South African left-handed opening batsman Dean Elgar, which made the batsman to leave the field.India are on the verge of
Rohit goes past Bradman to achieve massive record
Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his first double hundred of the series and also his maiden one in the longer format of the game.Rohit Sharma has achieved records after records in
We were definitely better as in the previous Test: Nortje
Annrich Norje feels South Africa made a good start in comparison to the other two Tests which they lost again India.It was not a tough thing to guess that South Africa skipper Faf
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of Ranchi Test with injury
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out the third and final Test against India on account of shoulder injury. In a statement made by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Su
India complete record-breaking Test series win at home
A ruthless Indian unit bowled South Africa out twice in less than two days as the hosts completed a record-breaking win in the three-match Test series in Pune taking an unassailabl
South Africa suffer follow-on despite century stand from tail-enders
Even a 100-run partnership between tail-enders Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj couldn't save South Africa from avoiding the follow-on.Vernon Philander (44*) and Keshav Maharaj