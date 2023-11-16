India vs New Zeland News
The effort was there, but India are top class: Williamson
After two consecutive World Cupfinals, New Zealand had to stop in the semi-finals this time. The team that wontheir only ICC title in the ICC Test Championship failed to win the IC
Shami runs riot to steer India final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
India thumped New Zealand by runs on Wednesday (15th November) at Wankhede, Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's dual centuries along with Rohit Sharma's quick-fire 47 and Shubma
Live: India bat first against New Zealand in first semi-final
India have won the toss andelected to bat first against New Zealandin the first semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (November 15) at the Wankhede Stadium inMumbai.
If it's in the team's interest, I am okay with it: Shami about warming bench in initial matches
Even though Mohammed Shami wasbenched for the first four games, he didn't "feel bad" about it. Hewas just going to keep training like he was going to play, and seize whateverpossib
Kohli's 95 and Shami's fifer steer India home as India win by 4 wickets
India have beaten New Zealand by 4 wickets on Sunday (22th October). Virat Kohli's fantastic 95 before Mohammad Shami's inflammatory fifer helped India win over New Zealand by 4 wi
Ind-NZ final breaks WTC viewership records
The India-New Zealand World Test Championship final broke records as it was the most-watched WTC match in the 2019-21 cycle.The global audience was recorded 177 million, with live
Watch: Virat Kohli caught on the stump mic while sledging Tom Latham
The Indian cricket team is currently into a dwell with the New Zealand side in the final of WTC. The match has been frequently getting paused too and fro due to either rain or bad