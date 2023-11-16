
India vs New Zeland News
thumb

The effort was there, but India are top class: Williamson

After two consecutive World Cupfinals, New Zealand had to stop in the semi-finals this time. The team that wontheir only ICC title in the ICC Test Championship failed to win the IC

thumb

Shami runs riot to steer India final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

India thumped New Zealand by runs on Wednesday (15th November) at Wankhede, Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's dual centuries along with Rohit Sharma's quick-fire 47 and Shubma

thumb

Live: India bat first against New Zealand in first semi-final

India have won the toss andelected to bat first against New Zealandin the first semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (November 15) at the Wankhede Stadium inMumbai.

thumb

If it's in the team's interest, I am okay with it: Shami about warming bench in initial matches

Even though Mohammed Shami wasbenched for the first four games, he didn't "feel bad" about it. Hewas just going to keep training like he was going to play, and seize whateverpossib

thumb

Kohli's 95 and Shami's fifer steer India home as India win by 4 wickets

India have beaten New Zealand by 4 wickets on Sunday (22th October). Virat Kohli's fantastic 95 before Mohammad Shami's inflammatory fifer helped India win over New Zealand by 4 wi

thumb

Ind-NZ final breaks WTC viewership records

The India-New Zealand World Test Championship final broke records as it was the most-watched WTC match in the 2019-21 cycle.The global audience was recorded 177 million, with live

thumb

Watch: Virat Kohli caught on the stump mic while sledging Tom Latham

The Indian cricket team is currently into a dwell with the New Zealand side in the final of WTC. The match has been frequently getting paused too and fro due to either rain or bad

