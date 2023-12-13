
India u-19 News
BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the India U-19 squad for the Tri-Series in South Africa and the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024.On

Bangladesh U-19 team planning a tri-series against India and England

The U-19 World Cup will be heldin Sri Lanka at the beginning of next year i.e. in January. That's why theBangladesh U-19 team have started preparations quite early. As part of this

U-19 CWC: India in the final for the fourth time in a row

Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed added 204 runs for the third wicket to successfully beat Australia out of contention and led India to their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup

India, Bangladesh to lock horns in U-19 CWC quarter-final

The group stage of the 2022 ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup ended with a qualifying shootout between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and two centuries of India's star-studded line-up

U19 World Cup: India captain, vice-captain in isolation due to Covid

Many members of the India Under 19 team including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed have contracted Covid-19 and have been isolated. On Wednesday (19 January) a nearly

