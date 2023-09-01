India Skipper News
There is a reason Pakistan are number one in ICC ODI's Rankings, Rohit Sharma
Pakistan recently secured the top position in the ICC ODI rankings after defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match series in Sri Lanka.Before challenging Pakistan in the ongoing A
Hardik Pandya moves to No: 2 in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Indian star Hardik Pandya is within reach of top spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings after breaking New Zealand's top order in their series decision last week, the International
I have decided not to give up the format says Rohit Sharma
On the eve of the 1st ODI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he intends to continue playing in the T20I format and that older players would continue to rotate in the ODI World Cup y
New Year resolution is win the world cup says Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the 16-man T20I side for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Vi
Sharma overtakes Dhoni's record of most T20I wins as captain in calendar year
India cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma led his side to a victory in the first T20I against South Africa.He set a captain's record with his win, surpassing MS Dhoni.The record for
Rohit Sharma India's second most successful T20 captain
Indian national cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has surpassed his predecessor Virat Kohli as captain of the Twenty20 squad.Rohit Sharma has overtaken Virat Kohli as India's secon
Rishabh Pant Could be captain in future, he can handle pressure well says Arun Lal
New Delhi, July 19 Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal believes Rishabh Pant has all the qualities to become captain of the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma.Former Indian cricke