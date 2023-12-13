India Pacer News
BCCI recommended Mohammad Shami for Arjuna Award, Reports
Mohammed Shami has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, the country's second highest sporting honor, following his exploits in the 2023 World Cup campaign. Shami was one of India
Mohammed Shami slams former Pakistan cricketer over cheating allegations
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza over his bizarre claims. While speaking on a Pakistani channel, Raza had claimed that Indian bowlers we
Wasim Akram warns Team India not to drop Mohammed Shami
Wasim Akram feels that the Indian team is good even without Hardik Pandya in their lineup and it would be difficult to drop Mohammed Shami after his performance against New Zealand
Mohammed Shami becomes second highest wicket taker for India against Australia In ODIs
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a massive milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Mohammed Shami surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to
Mohammed Shami granted bail in domestic violence case
Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his elder brother Mohammed Hasib were granted bail by the Alipore court in a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.Moha
Jasprit Bumrah returns as India name squad for T20Is series against Ireland
Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback to the Indian cricket side after a lengthy injury lay-off and will lead the side in a three-game T20I series against Ireland from 18 August.Jaspr