India Pace Bowler News
Mohammed Siraj is currently the star in India’s pace bowling unit, Ishant Sharma
Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma labelled Mohammed Siraj as the best pacer in India's squad at the moment. He added that the effects of Jasprit Bumrah depend
Essex sign Umesh Yadav for the remainder of County Championship season
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the last three games of the current County Division One Championship, the English club have announced.Indian pacer Umesh Ya
Mohammed Shami request to BCCI rested for West India tour
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been granted a break for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Shami requested the break following the Test World Cup final against Aus
Mohammad Siraj approached corrupt report during India-Australia series
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reported to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) a "corrupt approach" by a man who wanted inside information after losing big money betting.Star
Good news for Team India fans Bumrah completes surgery in New Zealand
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has had surgery for persistent back problems that kept him out of action from international cricket for almost six months.In the latest evolution
Jasprit Bumrah arrives in New Zealand for back surgery
Indian star Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, has been with the team for almost a year due to his recurring back injury.Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah of Ind
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 may undergo back surgery, Reports
In a major setback for the Mumbai Indians, their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly miss entire IPL 2023 as he has yet to recover from a back injury that has been worrying h
Arshdeep is next superstar bowler for India: Anil Kumble
Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble said Wednesday that he sees young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as the "next superstar bowler".Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Parthiv
Irfan Pathan praises on Shardul Thakur in India's ODI World Cup squad
Irfan Pathan believes Shardul Thakur will figure in India's agenda as one of the closers for the World Cup to be held later this year.In India's third ODI against New Zealand in In
Mohammed Siraj Becomes World No. 1 bowler in ODIs
India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday became number one bowler in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, a testament to his rapid rise in international cricket.Right-arm pacer Mohamme
Jasprit Bumrah to miss ODI series against Sri Lanka: report
India's talismanic star pacemaker Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly ready to miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka from Tuesday 10 January. The Indian pacer joined the Indian squad afte
Credit of my success in World Cup goes to Bhuvneshwar - Arshdeep Singh
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is delighted at his partnership with fellow athlete Bhuvneshwar Kumar and says credit for his recent success goes to him. Arshdeep Singh has won seven w