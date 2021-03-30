India Legends News
Two more players from India Legends test positive for COVID-19
Two more players from India Legends test positive for COVID-19 after Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan. The no. of COVID-19 positive cases around the game is also rising regularly
After Sachin, Yusuf tests positive for COVID-19
Former Indian right-handed batsman Yusuf Pathan is tested positive for COVID-19, who was also part of India Legends squad in Road Safety World Series.It's been one year since the g
Pathan brothers, Yuvraj lead India to Road Safety T20 crown
India Legends have become the champions of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 as they beat their Sri Lankan counterparts by 14 runs in the final in Raipur on Sunday (March 21
Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively
Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.
Watch: Vintage Yuvraj Singh hits 4 sixes in an over against West Indies Legends
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is popularly known as 'sixer king' because of his ability to clear the balls out of the park with such ease. The southpaw hogged the limelight
Tendulkar, Lara fire; India through to finals
Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh's batting, India Legends have found themselves into the Road Safety World Series 2021 Final. It was a night for the 90's kids to go ba
India crush Bangladesh as legends reunite
India Legends have handed Bangladesh Legends a big defeat of 10 wickets in match no.5 of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.Bangladesh were off to a brisk start, adding 50 in t
Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings
Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the
Watch: Kaif amazes spectators with uncustomary pickup
Amidst all the big names participating in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif continues to catch everyone's attention with his superb display o
Watch: Kaif takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kapugedera
Mohammed Kaif is one of the greatest fielders during his heydays. He is known for taking brilliant catches on the field and sometimes, we run short of adjectives or superlatives to
Sehwag hilariously reacts after Sachin opts to bowl first once again
In an attempt to create and spread awareness with regards to road safety, cricket legends have come together in the Road Safety World Series 2020. The first two games have neem don
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays his trademark uppercut
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar executed one of his trademark shots, uppercut in the first match of Road Safety World Series, that too against spin bowling.The much antici