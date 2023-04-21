India Cricket Team News
BCCI refuses to send Indian cricket teams to Asian games
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly refused to send Indian men's and women's cricket teams to the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China
Indian team is in good hands: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli said that the Indian team is in "good hands" as he bids an emotional adieu to T20I captaincy after the Namibia game in Super Twelves.Indian team is in "good hands": Vir
India needed a break before WC says their coach
Men In Bluefailed to reach the Semifinals of the Seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun is putting the IPL on the fence as the reason for the c
Former Cricketers mock Team India's WC performance
India has been knocked out of the 7th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup after the Afghan cricket team failed to win against New Zealand. And their farewell has made the Twitter ful
Harbhajan Singh's all time T20 eleven
Harbhajan Singh, the veteran off-spinner of the Indian cricket team, has selected his Twenty/20 all time Playing XI team.Harbhajan Singh's all time T20 eleven Team India’s captain
Pakistani legends deny fixing from India-Afghanistan
Former Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have dispelled all doubts about the India-Afghanistan Super Twelve match on Friday.Pakistani legends deny fixing from India-Afgh
Is Jadeja ready with bags packed ?
India’s fortune is hanging in the air. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, men in blue have to be back home. Therefore, senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday ended the press co
Consecutive wins keep India on hunt
In the 37th match of the T20 World Cup, Team India has defeated Scotland by 8 wickets. This is there second and back to back, win in the tournament.Consecutive wins keep India on h
Semifinal equation for Team India
What appeared to be a slim mathematical possibility now looks like a real chance as India's net run rate saw a massive improvement. Semifinal equation for Team IndiaMen in Blue's c
Dravid has fresh plans on captaincy.
The proceeding World Cup iSgoing to be the last mission for Virat Kohli as Indian Twenty/20 captain. However he will remain captain in Tests and ODIs. But India's new coach see thi
India seal their first Win to stay alive in WC
Men in blues have sealed their First victory in this edition of ICCTwenty/20 World Cup.India keep their Semifinal hopes alive as they beat Afghanistan comprehensively.India seal th
BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as new coach
Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new coach of Indian Cricket Team. Indian Cricket Board BCCI has confirmed with a statement on Wed