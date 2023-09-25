
India All-Rounder News
thumb

Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI against Australia

Axar Patel's hopes of recovering in time for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 have suffered another setback as he has been ruled out for the upcoming third and final ODI against Aus

thumb

Suresh Raina Opens Indian Restaurant in Netherlands

After retiring from Indian cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), star batsman Suresh Raina has become a restaurateur as he unveiled his new venture on Friday 23r

thumb

Hardik Pandya future captain of India in white ball cricket, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya can be the future captain of the Indian side ahead of Sunday's game against Chennai Super Kings

thumb

Jadeja set to join India squad ahead of Australia Tests

Ravindra Jadeja has passed his fitness test at the NCA. He will join the testing squad for the pre-camp in Nagpur on Thursday.Ravindra Jadeja will join the Indian squad at home thi

