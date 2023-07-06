
Ind tour to Wi News
thumb

India announce squad for T20I series against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma were called up to the Indian squad for the T20I leg of the West Indies Tour, while the seniors, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, continued t

thumb

West Indies announce elementary squad for Test series against India

Cricket West Indies on Friday (30 June) announced an 18-man squad for a pre-camp for the upcoming two-game Test series against India next month.The West Indies are ready to take on

thumb

Mohammed Shami request to BCCI rested for West India tour

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been granted a break for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Shami requested the break following the Test World Cup final against Aus

thumb

CWI announce schedule for home series against India

India will start its next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next month with a two-test series in the West Indies followed by eight games with limited games, the Caribbean Cricket

thumb

CWI shortlisted Dominica and Trinidad to host India Tests

Dominica and Trinidad will host the two Tests between India and the West Indies next month. Under a tentative schedule shared by Cricket West Indies (CWI) boards, Barbados, Trinida

thumb

India will play two T20Is in USA on West Indies Tour

The Indian team will play two more T20Is against the West Indies in the United States of America during their scheduled July-August 2023 tour.The Indian team will play two more T20

thumb

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI , Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The final game of the three-game ODI series between West Indies and India takes place on Wednesday at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.Team India is now ready to cross swords with West

thumb

IND vs WI: He is only interested with his own performance - Axar Patel's coach

All-rounders play as mayhems after almost five years and claim a regular spot by helping India to a series win over Windies.Vijay Patel, who acted as Axar Patel's manager when he m

thumb

India T20I squad lands in Trinidad ahead of the five match T20i series against West Indies

The Team India T20I contingent has landed in Trinidad ahead of the five-game series against the West Indies. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on July 29, with the final two co

thumb

WI vs IND: India is favorites in ODI against West Indies despite without stars

West Indies and India begin a day-long, three-game international streak in Trinidad on Friday, with the visitors, even without their most prominent players, preferring to defeat a

thumb

WI vs IND: KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of West India tour

The Star India National Cricket Team's opening batsman, KL Rahul, tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving the West Indies, Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for

thumb

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI , Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

India and West Indies will compete in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI takes place on July 22nd (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. Three ODI matches will be

