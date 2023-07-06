Ind tour to Wi News
India announce squad for T20I series against West Indies
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma were called up to the Indian squad for the T20I leg of the West Indies Tour, while the seniors, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, continued t
West Indies announce elementary squad for Test series against India
Cricket West Indies on Friday (30 June) announced an 18-man squad for a pre-camp for the upcoming two-game Test series against India next month.The West Indies are ready to take on
Mohammed Shami request to BCCI rested for West India tour
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been granted a break for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Shami requested the break following the Test World Cup final against Aus
CWI announce schedule for home series against India
India will start its next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next month with a two-test series in the West Indies followed by eight games with limited games, the Caribbean Cricket
CWI shortlisted Dominica and Trinidad to host India Tests
Dominica and Trinidad will host the two Tests between India and the West Indies next month. Under a tentative schedule shared by Cricket West Indies (CWI) boards, Barbados, Trinida
India will play two T20Is in USA on West Indies Tour
The Indian team will play two more T20Is against the West Indies in the United States of America during their scheduled July-August 2023 tour.The Indian team will play two more T20
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI , Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The final game of the three-game ODI series between West Indies and India takes place on Wednesday at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.Team India is now ready to cross swords with West
IND vs WI: He is only interested with his own performance - Axar Patel's coach
All-rounders play as mayhems after almost five years and claim a regular spot by helping India to a series win over Windies.Vijay Patel, who acted as Axar Patel's manager when he m
India T20I squad lands in Trinidad ahead of the five match T20i series against West Indies
The Team India T20I contingent has landed in Trinidad ahead of the five-game series against the West Indies. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on July 29, with the final two co
WI vs IND: India is favorites in ODI against West Indies despite without stars
West Indies and India begin a day-long, three-game international streak in Trinidad on Friday, with the visitors, even without their most prominent players, preferring to defeat a
WI vs IND: KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of West India tour
The Star India National Cricket Team's opening batsman, KL Rahul, tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving the West Indies, Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for
West Indies vs India, 1st ODI , Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and West Indies will compete in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI takes place on July 22nd (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. Three ODI matches will be