Ind A vs NZ A News
thumb

Kuldeep Yadav take hat-trick for India A against New Zealand A

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, currently part of India A and playing New Zealand A in the three-game series, scored a hat-trick in the second unofficial ODI of the three-game series

thumb

Injured Prasidh Krishna replaced by Shardul in India A squad

Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the India A squad for the ongoing three-game series against the New Zealand A in Bengaluru.Shardul Thakur ha

