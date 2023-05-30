Imran Nazir News
MS Dhoni reaches new heights as captain in T20 cricket
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captainMS Dhoni has taken himself further out of touch by winning the sixth title ofthe Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been the most successful capta
The Imran Nazir Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Imran Nazir (born 16 December 1981) is a former Pakistani cricketer who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 1999 and 2012, mainly as the hard-hitting opening bats
Former Pakistan opener contracts coronavirus
Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. Consequently, he becomes the first prominent cricketer to fall victim to the Covid-19 lethal
Imran Nazir reveals country's best batsman
After the inception of cricket in Pakistan, they have produced a number of outstanding batsmen. But former opener Imran Nazir believes that Saeed Anwar is the best of the all.Nazir
I only needed one hour to score 400: Inzamam
In Test cricket, four batsmen have scored triple centuries for Pakistan. However, no one has yet been able to break Hanif Mohammad's record of 337 runs set in 1958. But former Paki
Imran Nazir was ahead of Virender Sehwag: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar thinks former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir was full off talent. Even he’s ahead of that time’s one of the most destructive batsman Indian o